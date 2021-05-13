GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.39

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.39 and last traded at $20.36, with a volume of 11387411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

GSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CLSA restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -53.58 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the first quarter worth $22,830,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the first quarter worth $132,132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 14.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 292,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 32,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the first quarter worth $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

