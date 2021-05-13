Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.76 million.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $113.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

GH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.09.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total transaction of $656,271.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,158.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $11,263,581.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,405,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,870,109.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

