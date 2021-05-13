Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.46, Yahoo Finance reports.

GHLD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 45,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,400. Guild has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Guild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

