GVO Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,378 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Graphic Packaging comprises 0.2% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 537,008 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,294,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 127,383 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 942.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 258,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

GPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

