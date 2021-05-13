GVO Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GVO Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 176.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 9.5% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GVO Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $18.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,257.26. 30,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,035. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,323.91 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,257.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1,963.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $82,507,816. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

