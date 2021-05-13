GVO Asset Management Ltd Takes $127,000 Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. The Middleby comprises about 0.1% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,887. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.44.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

