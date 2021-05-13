GVO Asset Management Ltd Takes $66,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 23.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 21.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $14.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,287.82. 16,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,438. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,528.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,600.03. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $746.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8,140.05 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

