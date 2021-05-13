GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) Shares Down 0.3%

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 198,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXIIU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $745,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $2,420,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,574,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $100,000.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

