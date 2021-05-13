GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys 334 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.02. 529,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,204,859. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.09 and a 200-day moving average of $169.94.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

