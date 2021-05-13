GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 174.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.59. 516,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,058,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $222.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

