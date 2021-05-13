GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $521,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.54. The company had a trading volume of 78,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,972. The company has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $160.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

