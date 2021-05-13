GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $622,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.29. The stock had a trading volume of 436,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,688,219. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $204.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day moving average is $94.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

