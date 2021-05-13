GYL Financial Synergies LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,631,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,280,024,000 after purchasing an additional 100,779 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.92.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $8.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $380.55. The stock had a trading volume of 53,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,447. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $168.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $365.82 and its 200 day moving average is $362.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

