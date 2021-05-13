GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 1,566 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.99. 287,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,400,127. The firm has a market cap of $129.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.58, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

