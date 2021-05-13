Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.550-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.96 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.55-1.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 265.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,259,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,100,126 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

