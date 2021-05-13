Hamilton E. James Sells 89,999 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 89,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $8,051,310.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,375 shares in the company, valued at $58,898,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $84.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $91.41.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,026,000 after purchasing an additional 552,507 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,757,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,246,000 after purchasing an additional 322,498 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

