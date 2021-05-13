Hammer Fiber Optics (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Shares Down 1.5%

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR)’s share price was down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 19,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 57,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

About Hammer Fiber Optics (OTCMKTS:HMMR)

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp., a telecommunications company, engages in investing in wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, and collaboration.

