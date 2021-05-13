Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 5,700 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PPD were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $871,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,459,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Insiders have sold a total of 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion and a PE ratio of 307.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.00. PPD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $46.49.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PPD shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.08.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

