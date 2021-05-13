Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 900 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $6,103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

GTLS opened at $140.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.25 and its 200-day moving average is $129.56. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

