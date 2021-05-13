Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 11,600 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of VRNS opened at $45.21 on Thursday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $238,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,084,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,299 shares of company stock worth $40,933,811. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.93.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

