Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,100 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $65,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 1,002.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 121,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,201,000 after buying an additional 99,655 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 729,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 72,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 72,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,785,000 after buying an additional 69,850 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $156.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.89, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.12. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.94.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

