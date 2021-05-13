Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,800 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6,600.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 33,001 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth $3,305,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $9,558,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $120.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.76. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.12 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

