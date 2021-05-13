Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 300 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRTC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

