Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $25.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.