Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.72

Shares of Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 45.72 ($0.60) and traded as high as GBX 63.56 ($0.83). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 61.75 ($0.81), with a volume of 71,370 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.72. The company has a current ratio of 26.90, a quick ratio of 26.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of £84.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio is 1.35%.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

