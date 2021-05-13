Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT)

Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSMT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter worth $667,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition One alerts:

Kismet Acquisition One stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 45 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,509. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.