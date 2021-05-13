Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 70.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $160,281.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,172.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,305. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,729. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.54.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

