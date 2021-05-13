Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,711. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $784.76 million, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HONE. DA Davidson upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

