HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Director Barry R. Koretz Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $13.68 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.76.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,785,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,114,000 after buying an additional 408,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after purchasing an additional 378,947 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 119,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 112,915 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

