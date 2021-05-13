Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

HRGLY opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

