Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRGLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

HRGLY stock opened at $48.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.24. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.37.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.