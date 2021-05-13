Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports.

HRMY stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.13. 435,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,621. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

