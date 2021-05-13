Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Ansbert Gadicke Sells 29,684 Shares of Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $609,412.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,133 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $373,499.40.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $170,198.84.

On Monday, April 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,056 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $194,080.80.

On Friday, April 16th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,847 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $116,121.42.

On Monday, April 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $433,600.56.

On Friday, April 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $243,801.00.

HARP opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. Research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after buying an additional 303,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 182.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 154,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 112,333 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 95.7% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 199,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 97,613 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 51,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HARP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

