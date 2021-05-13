Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

HSC stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Harsco has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. Harsco’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harsco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after buying an additional 904,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at $14,841,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 421,329 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after acquiring an additional 381,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at $5,250,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

