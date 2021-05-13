Hawkins (HWKN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

HWKN stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $679.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

HWKN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

