Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.10 million-$58.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.82 million.

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.72. 9,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other Health Catalyst news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $179,480.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,878.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $540,389.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,013,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,700 over the last ninety days. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

