Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.74

Shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

