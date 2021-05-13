Hill Winds Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000. Prologis makes up about 1.8% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after buying an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,521,000 after buying an additional 1,640,816 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.21. 8,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,826. The firm has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.40. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

