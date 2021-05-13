Hill Winds Capital LP Makes New $815,000 Investment in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $4,651,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 68.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,038,000 after buying an additional 61,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,967. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.11.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. Equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

