Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.25% of Home Bancorp worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBCP shares. Piper Sandler raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $36.77 on Thursday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

