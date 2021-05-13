Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HMCBF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

HMCBF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.69. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

