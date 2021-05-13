Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Stake Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 141,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

