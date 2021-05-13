Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on HRZN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $40,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 112,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,542.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HRZN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.35. 235,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,072. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $301.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

