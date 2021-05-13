Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 47.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.