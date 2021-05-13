Howdoo (UDOO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $274,489.00

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $14.27 million and approximately $274,489.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00087434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00019354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $559.61 or 0.01116094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00070142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00115641 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00062008 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 438,121,809 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

