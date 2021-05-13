HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $580.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $560.00 to $580.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUBS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $525.92.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS traded down $9.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $478.75. 3,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,810. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $503.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $574.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at $20,040,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in HubSpot by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.