HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $525.92.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS traded down $10.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $477.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of -269.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $503.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.55. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $574.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.