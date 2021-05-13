Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to announce sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $7.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $8.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

HUN stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Huntsman by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

