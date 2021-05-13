Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $56.55, but opened at $54.06. Huron Consulting Group shares last traded at $53.43, with a volume of 114 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $35,965.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,574. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.34. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,640 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 177.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 342,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,251,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,834,000 after buying an additional 25,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 961,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,439,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

