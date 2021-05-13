Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

BEAM stock opened at $66.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a PE ratio of -4.76. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $126.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.74.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEAM. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

